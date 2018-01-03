No shirt, no shoes, no problem.



The final challenge of The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild’s Champions’ Ballad DLC revolves around a boss fight with Monk Maz Koshia, a wiley warrior from the Sheikah tribe who employs traps and various ninja techniques to punish unprepared players. A YouTuber who goes by Delicious Tea decided to throw caution to the wind, however, and try to take Koshia on with only three hearts, no clothes, and a dagger.

The fight is normally punishing enough, even for experienced players who’ve gotten comfortable with the game’s combat over the course of several months. The fight includes several distinct phases with Koshia imitating different boss tactics or fighting styles you’ve encountered elsewhere in the game. Most players would head into this fight with a ton of hearts, the Master Sword, and an elixir buff or two.

Delicious Tea went in with none of those things, because what’s the point of being the Hyrule’s beacon of hope if you need to brute force your way through every fight. They make short work of the first section where Koshia simply runs at you. In the second part though, Delicious Tea is clever to use the Sheikah Slate’s camera mode to lock onto the real Koshia among all the clones.

From there they move on to the third and final stage where Koshia gets big, launches spikey boulders at Link, and generally stomps around like the toddler from Honey, I Blew Up The Kid. Over the course of the fight Delicious Tea burns through two and a half Ancient Short Swords but miraculously doesn’t get hit a single time. The entire flawless fight takes just under seven minutes.

Advertisement

You can find more ridiculous feats of ZeldBreath of the Wild strength, including a fight against Lynel using only rocks, at Delicious Tea’s YouTube channel.