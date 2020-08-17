Some Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Mysteries, Solved

Screenshot : oddheader

The older Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games had some weird hidden stuff tucked away, which over the years have inspired countless urban myths and tall tales. Some of which producer Ralph D’Amato can try and set the record straight on.



D’Amato, who worked on the series from its inception all the way through to 2007, visited oddheader yesterday to talk us all through many of these mysteries, most importantly the origins of secret character Private Carrera (below), who it’s long been assumed was based off porn star Asia Carrera, but which D’Amato says was actually just a homage to a developer’s beloved Porsche Carrera.

And this bizarre portrait that appears after entering a cheat code on the N64? Long rumoured to be one of Tony Hawk’s girlfriends, it’s actually the partner of a “higher up” at Edge of Reality, the studio responsible for porting the game to Nintendo’s console.

There’s loads more from throughout the series in the video, of course, though a warning, not all of them are able to be conclusively answered by D’Amato, since he couldn’t know everything about every game across every platform.