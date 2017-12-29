On a regular basis, Kotaku shows off reader-taken photos in a feature we call “JPGs.” Here are some, but certainly not all, of the best photos from this year.
As you can see, the images show places that our readers might find interesting.
How do you get featured on JPGs? Drop us a line, attaching a photo you’ve taken that is 800 pixels across and putting “JPGs” in the subject line. Do let us know where the photo was taken, and be sure to include your name as well as your website or Instagram if you want them linked.
JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line!