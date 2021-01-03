Some Of 2020's Nicest Screenshots

As I’ve done the last few, when a year comes to an end I like to look back on some very nice screenshots by one of my favourite screenshot artists, and 2020 was no different.
Andy Cull’s 2020 was spent like the rest of us, playing stuff like The Last Of Us Part II, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ghost Of Tsushima, only he also spent it taking exquisite screenshots in the middle of it all.
You can see more of Andy’s stuff at his Flickr page.
DISCUSSION
I’d trade all the dumb trophy bullshit in the world for even more robust system level photo, video, and GIF options on PlayStation.
For me, the share button, in conjunction with the extremely full featured photo modes in games like Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon: Zero Dawn has been the single most significant advancement in how games are experienced since I bought a TurboDuo back in 1992 and saw for the first time what CD-ROMs could bring to the table.
I’ve lost hours in some of my favorite games just trying to frame the perfect shot. And, unlike a good deal of trophy hunting, never once felt like I’d wasted my time. Baby’s first photography or no, time spent creating something still felt like time (decently) well spent.