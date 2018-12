Screenshot artist Andy Cull, who we’ve featured a few times on Kotaku before, has decided to collect his best screenshots of 2018 and put them all in a single showcase. It’s a beautiful thing to behold.

From new games (God of War) to slightly older ones (AC: Origins, Titanfall 2), you can see some of the best of them below.

You can see the full collection at Andy’s Flickr page.