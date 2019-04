Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A team of just six people is to thank for this Nier short, whose mix of game-related action and 1990s Liquid TV-ish style is very good.



The actual short (excluding credits) only runs for just over a minute, but there’s so much going on—and so much animation—that it feels a lot longer.

The short’s director was Vincent Chansard, a student at the prestigious animation school Gobelins, whose impressive output we’ve featured several times here before.