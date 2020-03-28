Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Social Distancing With Style

Zack Zwiezen
Stay six feet away, please.
Stay six feet away, please.
Screenshot: @Manny_Brand (Twitter)

This week on Snapshots, trippy orbs, a creepy computer, a cool looking arrow, a sign left forgotten in the wasteland, a fast car, and social distancing in Animal Crossing.

Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @svid_vp (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving (Twitter)
Resident Evil 3 (Demo)
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller (Twitter)
The Witcher 3
Screenshot: @XkardazX (Twitter)
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider
Screenshot: @AlexCrowley94 (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken (Twitter)
Doom Eternal
Screenshot: @hoffman_vp (Twitter)
Fallout 76
Screenshot: @Z0mBieKARMA (Twitter)
Control
Screenshot: @SaraEshak (Twitter)
F1 2020
Screenshot: @Zakon_BY (Twitter)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Screenshot: @manny_brand (Twitter)
You might be alone right now, but you can still look cool. Also, if you can, step outside folks. Get some fresh air. Even sitting outside on your patio or front doorstep can help make you feel a bit more alive after days inside. 

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

