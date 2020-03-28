Social Distancing With Style

Stay six feet away, please. Screenshot : @Manny_Brand ( Twitter

This week on Snapshots, trippy orbs, a creepy computer, a cool looking arrow, a sign left forgotten in the wasteland, a fast car, and social distancing in Animal Crossing.



Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @svid_vp ( Twitter

Advertisement

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @MisthosLiving ( Twitter

Resident Evil 3 (Demo) Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller ( Twitter

The Witcher 3 Screenshot : @XkardazX ( Twitter

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @AlexCrowley94 ( Twitter

Advertisement

Control Screenshot : @StefanieMcMaken ( Twitter

Doom Eternal Screenshot : @hoffman_vp ( Twitter

Advertisement

Fallout 76 Screenshot : @Z0mBieKARMA ( Twitter

Control Screenshot : @SaraEshak ( Twitter

Advertisement

F1 2020 Screenshot : @Zakon_BY ( Twitter

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshot : @manny_brand ( Twitter

Advertisement

You might be alone right now, but you can still look cool. Also, if you can, step outside folks. Get some fresh air. Even sitting outside on your patio or front doorstep can help make you feel a bit more alive after days inside.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement