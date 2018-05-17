So, everyone’s making this joke on Twitter right now. I’m not sure why it started, but it’s cracking me up.



This image of Captain America sitting backwards in a chair comes from a scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Peter has to watch a PSA video in detention starring the Captain himself. “So,” Steve Rogers (a.k.a Captain America) says, sitting down, “you got detention.”

Last week, people started riffing on the theme of Steve Rogers coming to lecture about a mistake or rash action you did, and it caught on. Sometimes, that’s all it takes. Please enjoy this greatest hits collection.

