GIF

The PlayStation-licensed line of Amiibo-looking toys comes by way of ThinkGeek, the merchandise outfit owned by GameStop, and are due to launch on March 23.



There are a total of seven different figures including God of War’s Kratos, Tekken’s Heihachi, Bloodborne’s hunter, Wipeout’s Feisar FX 350, LittleBigPlanet’s Sackboy, PaRappa the Rapper and Crash Brandicoot. Called “Totaku,” not to be confused with either Kotaku or its Editor-in-Chief, Stephen Totilo, the toy line is reminiscent of Nintendo’s Amiibo with each character standings just a few inches tall and affixed to a small platform.

Image credit: GameStop

However, unlike Amiibo the Totaku don’t appear to have any extra NFC (near field communication) functionality, meaning you won’t be waving little Kratos over top of your PS4 Dualshock to have bonus items drop from the sky as in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Instead, they appear just to be regular old toys, although a little more detailed than most. Heihachi looks especially cool.



And then there’s PaRappa who looks like someone hot-glued an eraser to part of a pencil case.

Each of the figures is currently priced at $10, slightly less than most Amiibo. There’s no word yet on whether ThinkGeek plans to add more characters to the Totaku collection or what Sony’s involvement is beyond simply licensing them under an anagram for our site.

