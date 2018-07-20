Minecraft isn’t only popular in Japan, it’s also popular on the Nintendo Switch.
Minecraft is the most downloaded game on Nintendo Switch in Japan during the first half of this year, according to lists Nintendo published today.
Here are the top five for package and download versions. Note that Nintendo did not release download figures.
5. Mario Tennis Ace
Released: June 22, 2018
4. Splatoon 2
July 21, 2017
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
April 28, 2017
2. Kirby Star Allies
March 16, 2018
1. Minecraft
June 21, 2018
And here are the top five download-only games.
5. Arcade Archives vs Super Mario Bros.
Released: December 22, 2017
4. Overcooked: Special Edition
October 12, 2017
3. Stardew Valley
January 11, 2018
2. Human Fall Flat
December 28, 2017
1. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
May 12, 2017
