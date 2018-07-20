Screenshot: Mojang

Minecraft isn’t only popular in Japan, it’s also popular on the Nintendo Switch.



Minecraft is the most downloaded game on Nintendo Switch in Japan during the first half of this year, according to lists Nintendo published today.

Here are the top five for package and download versions. Note that Nintendo did not release download figures.

5. Mario Tennis Ace Released: June 22, 2018 4. Splatoon 2 July 21, 2017 3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe April 28, 2017 2. Kirby Star Allies March 16, 2018 1. Minecraft June 21, 2018

And here are the top five download-only games.

5. Arcade Archives vs Super Mario Bros. Released: December 22, 2017 4. Overcooked: Special Edition October 12, 2017 3. Stardew Valley January 11, 2018 2. Human Fall Flat December 28, 2017 1. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition May 12, 2017

