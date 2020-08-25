Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Snuggle Up With A Chopped Off Pikachu Tail Pillow

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Snuggle Up With A Chopped Off Pikachu Tail Pillow
Image: Pokemon Center
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
If you are in the market for a hug pillow and like Pokémon, here’s one that looks like a giant, chopped off Pikachu tail.

Priced at 8,658 yen ($81.31), the hug pillow measures 110 cm (43.3 inches) and sure looks comfy.

Illustration for article titled Snuggle Up With A Chopped Off Pikachu Tail Pillow
Image: Pokemon Center
While this was previously released in 2018, the tail will be re-issued this December.

Illustration for article titled Snuggle Up With A Chopped Off Pikachu Tail Pillow
Image: Pokemon Center
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION