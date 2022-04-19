The “Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle” dropped on Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard today, introducing Snoop Dogg as a playable operator, meaning that he is now, alongside Captain Price and Kevin Spacey’s ghost, a part of Call of Duty canon.



Here is how the game’s website introduces him, with such a bizarrely-selected list of achievements that I’m just going to paste it verbatim:

Nearly two decades after breaking out with The Chronic, Snoop Dogg is still on top of the game. He became the owner of Death Row Records. He delivered an iconic halftime performance right outside his hometown of Long Beach. He joined an esports organization, has multiple business ventures, and even helped break a world record for largest cocktail, which, of course, involved plenty of “Gin and Juice.” This week, Snoop will add one more milestone to his career: Becoming a Call of Duty® Operator.

They also provide a bio for Snoop, which is kinda in-universe, kinda our-universe:

Name: Snoop Dogg Task Force: Executioners (Unofficially “TF 420”) Favorite Weapon: PPSH-41 (unlocked for free by reaching Military Rank 51 in Vanguard and Warzone) Date of Birth: 10/20/1971 Citizenship: American Hobbies: Listening to K-Pop, Smoking, Painting Bio: Growing up in Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg realized he had a talent for rapping at a young age and began to pursue it as a career. Now, he is still releasing music and appearing as a media personality on multiple shows, but in his free time, he chooses to fight as an operator in Call of Duty.

The way that last sentence is just bolted onto his actual bio is very, very good. Alongside Snoop himself the pack also includes weapons like the “Bong Ripper” (a sniper rifle), the “West Coast Bling” assault rifle and “Tha Shiznit”, an SMG, all of which feature “Green Weed Tracer Rounds”.

Of course words can only say so much, so here is the trailer for the pack, which should be out by the time you’re reading this: