Every Grand Theft Auto player knows you can’t catch priors and commit crimes against humanity without bumping your favorite songs on the radio. While Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition promises high resolution textures and Grand Theft Auto V style controls, a finger on the monkey’s paw for the HD remaster closed on some classic songs that didn’t make the cut.
Iconic songs like Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean are no longer in the game largely due to expired licensing. While some classic songs didn’t make it into Rockstar Games’ action adventure series, some songs like Love Missile F1-11 by Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles, and Japanese Boy by Aneka were heard in leaked gameplay footage that streamed earlier today on Twitch, according to Video Games Chronicle. VGC had the track list confirmed to them by Rockstar. So, while not a complete list, it gives us a better sense of what to expect from the game.
Below I’ve assembled a list of songs in alphabetical order separated by both games and radio stations that were confirmed by Rockstar Games to be in the HD remasters. Check and see if your favorite songs made the cut!
Grand Theft Auto III
DOUBLE CLEF FM
- Chi mi frena in tal momento by Donizetti
- Fin ch’han del vino by Mozart
- La donna è mobile by Verdi
- Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata) by Verdi
- Non più andrai by Mozart
- O mio babbino caro by Puccini
FLASHBACK FM
- I’m Hot Tonight by Elizabeth Daily
- Rush Rush by Debbie Harry
- Scarface (Push It to the Limit) by Paul Engemann
- Shake It Up by Elizabeth Daily
- She’s On Fire by Amy Holland
GAME FM
- By a Stranger by Black Rob
- I’m the King by Royce Da 5’9″
- Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) by Rush
- Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) by Rush
- JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle by JoJo Pellegrino
- Nature Freestyle by Nature
- Rising to the Top by Agallah & Sean Price
- Scary Movies (Instrumental) by Reef
- Spit Game by Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly
- We’re Live (Danger) by Royce Da 5’9″
HEAD RADIO
- Change by Conor & Jay
- Electronic Go Go by Scatwerk
- Fade Away by Craig Gray
- Good Thing by Whatever
- Life Is But A Mere Supply by Dezma
- See Through You by Frankie Fame
- Stripe Summer by Dil Don’t
K-JAH
- The Corpse Rises by Scientist
- Dance of the Vampires by Scientist
- The Mummy’s Shroud by Scientist
- Plague of Zombies by Scientist
- Your Teeth In My Neck by Scientist
LIPS 106
- Bump To The Music by Fatamarse
- Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More by April’s In Paris
- Forever by Lucy
- Grand Theft Auto by Da Shootaz
- Pray It Goes OK? by Boyz 2 Girls
- Rubber Tip by Funky BJs
MSX FM
- Agent 007 by TJ Rizing
- First Contact by Omni Trio
- Force by Hex
- Get Wild by Rascal & Klone
- Iceberg by Dom & Ryme Tyme
- Judgement Day by Ryme Tyme
- Monolith by D. Kay
- Quagmire by Calyx
- Spasm by nCode
- Spectre by Aquasky
- T Minus by Ryme Tyme
- Winner Takes All by Rascal & Klone
RISE FM
- Deep Time by Shiver
- Innerbattle by R.R.D.S.
- Neo (The One) by Slyder
- Score (Original Mix) by Slyder
- Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix) by Chris Walsh & Dave Beran
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
EMOTION 98.3
- Africa by Toto
- Broken Wings by Mr. Mister
- Crockett’s Theme by Jan Hammer
- (I Just) Died in Your Arms by Cutting Crew
- Keep On Loving You by REO Speedwagon
- More Than This by Roxy Music
- Never Too Much by Luther Vandross
- Sister Christian by Night Ranger
- Tempted by Squeeze
- Waiting for a Girl Like You by Foreigner
FEVER 105
- Act Like You Know by Fat Larry’s Band
- All Night Long by Mary Jane Girls
- And the Beat Goes On by The Whispers
- Automatic by The Pointer Sisters
- Behind the Groove by Teena Marie
- Get Down Saturday Night by Oliver Cheatham
- Ghetto Life by Rick James
- I’ll Be Good by René & Angela
- Juicy Fruit by Mtume
- Last Night a DJ Saved My Life by Indeep
- Shame by Evelyn “Champagne” King
- Summer Madness by Kool & the Gang
FLASH FM
- Call Me by Go West
- Dance Hall Days by Wang Chung
- Four Little Diamonds by Electric Light Orchestra
- Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) by INXS
- Life’s What You Make It by Talk Talk
- Out of Touch by Hall and Oates
- Owner of a Lonely Heart by Yes
- Run to You by Bryan Adams
- Self Control by Laura Branigan
- Your Love by The Outfield
RADIO ESPANTOSO
- The Bull is Wrong by Alpha Banditos
- Expansions by Lonnie Liston Smith
- Jamay by Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra
- Latin Flute by Deodato
- La Vida Es Una Lenteja by Unaesta
- Mama Papa Tú by Mongo Santamaría
- Mambo Gozón by Tito Puente
- Mambo Mucho Mambo by Afro-Cubans
- Maracaibo Oriental by Benny Moré
- Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao) by Mongo Santamaría
- Super Strut by Deodato
- Yo Te Miré by Tres Apenas Como Eso
V-ROCK
- Cumin’ Atcha Live by Tesla
- Dangerous Bastard by Love Fist
- I Wanna Rock by Twisted Sister
- Madhouse by Anthrax
- Peace Sells by Megadeth
- Raining Blood by Slayer
- 2 Minutes to Midnight by Iron Maiden
- Too Young to Fall in Love by Mötley Crüe
- Turn Up the Radio by Autograph
- Yankee Rose by David Lee Roth
- You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ by Judas Priest
WAVE 103
- Atomic by Blondie
- I Ran (So Far Away) by A Flock of Seagulls
- Gold by Spandau Ballet
- Hyperactive! by Thomas Dolby
- (Keep Feeling) Fascination by The Human League
- Kids in America by Kim Wilde
- Love My Way by The Psychedelic Furs
- 99 Luftballons by Nena
- Never Say Never by Romeo Void
- Pale Shelter by Tears for Fears
- Sunglasses at Night by Corey Hart
- Two Tribes by Frankie Goes to Hollywood
WILDSTYLE
- Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) by Hashim
- Bassline (Club Version) by Mantronix
- The Breaks by Kurtis Blow
- Clear by Cybotron
- Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) by Man Parrish
- Magic’s Wand by Whodini
- The Message by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
- More Bounce to the Ounce by Zapp & Roger
- One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) by Davy DMX
- Rock Box by Run-D.M.C
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
BOUNCE FM
- Between The Sheets by The Isley Brothers
- Candy by Cameo
- Cold Blooded by Rick James
- Fantastic Voyage by Lakeside
- Funky Worm by Ohio Players
- Hollywood Swinging by Kool & the Gang
- I Can Make You Dance by Zapp
- Let It Whip by Dazz Band
- Love Is The Message by MFSB
- Love Rollercoaster by Ohio Players
- Odyssey by Johnny Harris
- Twilight by Maze
- West Coast Poplock by Ronnie Hudson and The Street People
CSR 103.9
- Don’t Be Afraid by Aaron Hall
- Don’t Be Cruel by Bobby Brown
- Groove Me by Guy
- I Got the Feeling by Today
- I’m So Into You by SWV
- Keep On Movin’ by Soul II Soul
- Motownphilly by Boyz II Men
- My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) by En Vogue
- New Jack Swing by Wreckx-n-Effect
- Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe
- Rub You the Right Way by Johnny Gill
- Sensitivity by Ralph Tresvant
- So You Like What You See by Samuelle
K-DST
- A Horse with No Name by America
- Barracuda by Heart
- Eminence Front by The Who
- Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Get Down to It by Humble Pie
- Green River by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Hold the Line by Toto
- Slow Ride by Foghat
- Smokin’ by Boston
- Somebody Up There Likes Me by David Bowie
- Some Kind of Wonderful by Grand Funk Railroad
- Strutter by Kiss
- Two Tickets to Paradise by Eddie Money
- White Wedding by Billy Idol
- Young Turks by Rod Stewart
K-JAH WEST
- Armagideon Time by Willi Williams
- Bam Bam by Pliers
- Batty Rider by Buju Banton
- Chase The Devil by Max Romeo & The Upsetters
- Cokane In My Brain by Dillinger
- Drum Pan Sound by Reggie Stepper
- Funky Kingston by Toots & The Maytals
- Great Train Robbery by Black Uhuru
- Here I Come by Barrington Levy
- King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown by Augustus Pablo
- Pressure Drop by Toots & The Maytals
- Revolution by Dennis Brown
- Sidewalk Killer by I-Roy
- Wicked Inna Bed by Shabba Ranks
K-ROSE
- All My Ex’s Live in Texas by Whitey Shafer
- Always Wanting You by Merle Haggard
- Amos Moses by Jerry Reed
- Bed of Roses by The Statler Brothers
- Crazy by Willie Nelson
- Hey Good Lookin’ by Hank Williams
- I Love a Rainy Night by Eddie Rabbitt
- The Letter That Johnny Walker Read by Asleep At The Wheel
- Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn
- Make the World Go Away by Mickey Gilley
- Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys by Ed Bruce
- New York City by Statler Brothers
- One Step Forward by The Desert Rose Band
- Queen of Hearts by Juice Newton
- Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray by Patsy Cline
MASTER SOUNDS 98.3
- Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) by Maceo & The Macks
- Green Onions by Booker T. & the MG’s
- (I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind by Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
- Jungle Fever by The Chakachas
- Low Rider by War
- Nautilus by Bob James
- Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba by Harlem Underground Band
- Tainted Love by Gloria Jones
- Think (About It) by Lyn Collins
PLAYBACK FM
- Brand Nubian by Brand Nubian
- B.Y.S. by Gang Starr
- Children’s Story by Slick Rick
- Critical Beatdown by Ultramagnetic MCs
- The Godfather by Spoonie Gee
- I Know You Got Soul by Eric B. & Rakim
- It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
- Me and the Biz by Masta Ace
- Rebel Without a Pause by Public Enemy
- Road to the Riches by Kool G Rap & DJ Polo
- Vapors by Biz Markie
- Warm It Up, Kane by Big Daddy Kane
RADIO LOS SANTOS
- Alwayz into Somethin’ by N.W.A.
- Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) by Ice Cube feat. Das EFX
- Deep Cover by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- The Ghetto by Too $hort
- Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn by Eazy-E
- Fuck wit Dre Day by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- Guerillas in tha Mist by Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube
- Hood Took Me Under by Compton’s Most Wanted
- How I Could Just Kill a Man by Cypress Hill
- It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube
- It’s Funky Enough by The D.O.C.
- La Raza by Kid Frost
- Murder Rap by Above the Law
- Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
RADIO X
- Been Caught Stealing by Jane’s Addiction
- Cult of Personality by Living Colour
- Fools Gold by The Stone Roses
- Midlife Crisis by Faith No More
- Mother by Danzig
- Movin’ on Up by Primal Scream
- Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode
- Plush by Stone Temple Pilots
- Pretend We’re Dead by L7
- Rusty Cage by Soundgarden
- Them Bones by Alice in Chains
- Unsung by Helmet
- Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses
SF-UR
- Break 4 Love by Raze
- Can You Feel It? by Mr. Fingers
- I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) by Robert Owens
- I Need A Rhythm by The 28th Street Crew
- Let The Music Use You by Nightwriters
- Ma Foom Bey by Cultural Vibe
- Make My Body Rock by Jomanda
- The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) by Fallout
- Move Your Body by Marshall Jefferson
- Pacific 202 by 808 State
- Promised Land by Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas
- Someday by CeCe Rogers
- This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) by Maurice
- Voodoo Ray by A Guy Called Gerald
- Weekend by The Todd Terry Project
- Your Love by Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy comes out digitally on November 11 and physical versions of the game will be available on December 6 in Europe and December 7 in the U.S. for $60 on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xboxes.
