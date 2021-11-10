Every Grand Theft Auto player knows you can’t catch priors and commit crimes against humanity without bumping your favorite songs on the radio. While Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition promises high resolution textures and Grand Theft Auto V style controls, a finger on the monkey’s paw for the HD remaster closed on some classic songs that didn’t make the cut.

Iconic songs like Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean are no longer in the game largely due to expired licensing. While some classic songs didn’t make it into Rockstar Games’ action adventure series, some songs like Love Missile F1-11 by Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles, and Japanese Boy by Aneka were heard in leaked gameplay footage that streamed earlier today on Twitch, according to Video Games Chronicle. VGC had the track list confirmed to them by Rockstar. So, while not a complete list, it gives us a better sense of what to expect from the game.

Below I’ve assembled a list of songs in alphabetical order separated by both games and radio stations that were confirmed by Rockstar Games to be in the HD remasters. Check and see if your favorite songs made the cut!

Grand Theft Auto III

DOUBLE CLEF FM

Chi mi frena in tal momento by Donizetti

Fin ch’han del vino by Mozart

La donna è mobile by Verdi

Libiamo ne’ lieti calici (La Traviata) by Verdi

Non più andrai by Mozart

O mio babbino caro by Puccini

FLASHBACK FM

I’m Hot Tonight by Elizabeth Daily

Rush Rush by Debbie Harry

Scarface (Push It to the Limit) by Paul Engemann

Shake It Up by Elizabeth Daily

She’s On Fire by Amy Holland

GAME FM

By a Stranger by Black Rob

I’m the King by Royce Da 5’9″

Instrumental Bed 1 (Andy Thelusma) by Rush

Instrumental Bed 2 (Andy Thelusma) by Rush

JoJo Pellegrino Freestyle by JoJo Pellegrino

Nature Freestyle by Nature

Rising to the Top by Agallah & Sean Price

Scary Movies (Instrumental) by Reef

Spit Game by Royce Da 5’9″ & Pretty Ugly

We’re Live (Danger) by Royce Da 5’9″

HEAD RADIO

Change by Conor & Jay

Electronic Go Go by Scatwerk

Fade Away by Craig Gray

Good Thing by Whatever

Life Is But A Mere Supply by Dezma

See Through You by Frankie Fame

Stripe Summer by Dil Don’t

K-JAH

The Corpse Rises by Scientist

Dance of the Vampires by Scientist

The Mummy’s Shroud by Scientist

Plague of Zombies by Scientist

Your Teeth In My Neck by Scientist

LIPS 106

Bump To The Music by Fatamarse

Feels Like I Just Can’t Take No More by April’s In Paris

Forever by Lucy

Grand Theft Auto by Da Shootaz

Pray It Goes OK? by Boyz 2 Girls

Rubber Tip by Funky BJs

MSX FM

Agent 007 by TJ Rizing

First Contact by Omni Trio

Force by Hex

Get Wild by Rascal & Klone

Iceberg by Dom & Ryme Tyme

Judgement Day by Ryme Tyme

Monolith by D. Kay

Quagmire by Calyx

Spasm by nCode

Spectre by Aquasky

T Minus by Ryme Tyme

Winner Takes All by Rascal & Klone

RISE FM

Deep Time by Shiver

Innerbattle by R.R.D.S.

Neo (The One) by Slyder

Score (Original Mix) by Slyder

Shake (Revolt Clogrock Remix) by Chris Walsh & Dave Beran

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

EMOTION 98.3

Africa by Toto

Broken Wings by Mr. Mister

Crockett’s Theme by Jan Hammer

(I Just) Died in Your Arms by Cutting Crew

Keep On Loving You by REO Speedwagon

More Than This by Roxy Music

Never Too Much by Luther Vandross

Sister Christian by Night Ranger

Tempted by Squeeze

Waiting for a Girl Like You by Foreigner

FEVER 105

Act Like You Know by Fat Larry’s Band

All Night Long by Mary Jane Girls

And the Beat Goes On by The Whispers

Automatic by The Pointer Sisters

Behind the Groove by Teena Marie

Get Down Saturday Night by Oliver Cheatham

Ghetto Life by Rick James

I’ll Be Good by René & Angela

Juicy Fruit by Mtume

Last Night a DJ Saved My Life by Indeep

Shame by Evelyn “Champagne” King

Summer Madness by Kool & the Gang

FLASH FM

Call Me by Go West

Dance Hall Days by Wang Chung

Four Little Diamonds by Electric Light Orchestra

Kiss the Dirt (Falling Down the Mountain) by INXS

Life’s What You Make It by Talk Talk

Out of Touch by Hall and Oates

Owner of a Lonely Heart by Yes

Run to You by Bryan Adams

Self Control by Laura Branigan

Your Love by The Outfield

RADIO ESPANTOSO

The Bull is Wrong by Alpha Banditos

Expansions by Lonnie Liston Smith

Jamay by Xavier Cugat and his Orchestra

Latin Flute by Deodato

La Vida Es Una Lenteja by Unaesta

Mama Papa Tú by Mongo Santamaría

Mambo Gozón by Tito Puente

Mambo Mucho Mambo by Afro-Cubans

Maracaibo Oriental by Benny Moré

Me and You Baby (Picao y Tostao) by Mongo Santamaría

Super Strut by Deodato

Yo Te Miré by Tres Apenas Como Eso

V-ROCK

Cumin’ Atcha Live by Tesla

Dangerous Bastard by Love Fist

I Wanna Rock by Twisted Sister

Madhouse by Anthrax

Peace Sells by Megadeth

Raining Blood by Slayer

2 Minutes to Midnight by Iron Maiden

Too Young to Fall in Love by Mötley Crüe

Turn Up the Radio by Autograph

Yankee Rose by David Lee Roth

You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ by Judas Priest

WAVE 103

Atomic by Blondie

I Ran (So Far Away) by A Flock of Seagulls

Gold by Spandau Ballet

Hyperactive! by Thomas Dolby

(Keep Feeling) Fascination by The Human League

Kids in America by Kim Wilde

Love My Way by The Psychedelic Furs

99 Luftballons by Nena

Never Say Never by Romeo Void

Pale Shelter by Tears for Fears

Sunglasses at Night by Corey Hart

Two Tribes by Frankie Goes to Hollywood

WILDSTYLE

Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) (B-Side) by Hashim

Bassline (Club Version) by Mantronix

The Breaks by Kurtis Blow

Clear by Cybotron

Hip Hop, Be Bop (Don’t Stop) (Remix) by Man Parrish

Magic’s Wand by Whodini

The Message by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

More Bounce to the Ounce by Zapp & Roger

One for the Treble (Vocal Mix) by Davy DMX

Rock Box by Run-D.M.C

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

BOUNCE FM

Between The Sheets by The Isley Brothers

Candy by Cameo

Cold Blooded by Rick James

Fantastic Voyage by Lakeside

Funky Worm by Ohio Players

Hollywood Swinging by Kool & the Gang

I Can Make You Dance by Zapp

Let It Whip by Dazz Band

Love Is The Message by MFSB

Love Rollercoaster by Ohio Players

Odyssey by Johnny Harris

Twilight by Maze

West Coast Poplock by Ronnie Hudson and The Street People

CSR 103.9

Don’t Be Afraid by Aaron Hall

Don’t Be Cruel by Bobby Brown

Groove Me by Guy

I Got the Feeling by Today

I’m So Into You by SWV

Keep On Movin’ by Soul II Soul

Motownphilly by Boyz II Men

My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) by En Vogue

New Jack Swing by Wreckx-n-Effect

Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe

Rub You the Right Way by Johnny Gill

Sensitivity by Ralph Tresvant

So You Like What You See by Samuelle

K-DST

A Horse with No Name by America

Barracuda by Heart

Eminence Front by The Who

Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Get Down to It by Humble Pie

Green River by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Hold the Line by Toto

Slow Ride by Foghat

Smokin’ by Boston

Somebody Up There Likes Me by David Bowie

Some Kind of Wonderful by Grand Funk Railroad

Strutter by Kiss

Two Tickets to Paradise by Eddie Money

White Wedding by Billy Idol

Young Turks by Rod Stewart

K-JAH WEST

Armagideon Time by Willi Williams

Bam Bam by Pliers

Batty Rider by Buju Banton

Chase The Devil by Max Romeo & The Upsetters

Cokane In My Brain by Dillinger

Drum Pan Sound by Reggie Stepper

Funky Kingston by Toots & The Maytals

Great Train Robbery by Black Uhuru

Here I Come by Barrington Levy

King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown by Augustus Pablo

Pressure Drop by Toots & The Maytals

Revolution by Dennis Brown

Sidewalk Killer by I-Roy

Wicked Inna Bed by Shabba Ranks

K-ROSE

All My Ex’s Live in Texas by Whitey Shafer

Always Wanting You by Merle Haggard

Amos Moses by Jerry Reed

Bed of Roses by The Statler Brothers

Crazy by Willie Nelson

Hey Good Lookin’ by Hank Williams

I Love a Rainy Night by Eddie Rabbitt

The Letter That Johnny Walker Read by Asleep At The Wheel

Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

Make the World Go Away by Mickey Gilley

Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys by Ed Bruce

New York City by Statler Brothers

One Step Forward by The Desert Rose Band

Queen of Hearts by Juice Newton

Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray by Patsy Cline

MASTER SOUNDS 98.3

Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) by Maceo & The Macks

Green Onions by Booker T. & the MG’s

(I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind by Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul

Jungle Fever by The Chakachas

Low Rider by War

Nautilus by Bob James

Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba by Harlem Underground Band

Tainted Love by Gloria Jones

Think (About It) by Lyn Collins

PLAYBACK FM

Brand Nubian by Brand Nubian

B.Y.S. by Gang Starr

Children’s Story by Slick Rick

Critical Beatdown by Ultramagnetic MCs

The Godfather by Spoonie Gee

I Know You Got Soul by Eric B. & Rakim

It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock

Me and the Biz by Masta Ace

Rebel Without a Pause by Public Enemy

Road to the Riches by Kool G Rap & DJ Polo

Vapors by Biz Markie

Warm It Up, Kane by Big Daddy Kane

RADIO LOS SANTOS

Alwayz into Somethin’ by N.W.A.

Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) by Ice Cube feat. Das EFX

Deep Cover by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

The Ghetto by Too $hort

Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn by Eazy-E

Fuck wit Dre Day by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

Guerillas in tha Mist by Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube

Hood Took Me Under by Compton’s Most Wanted

How I Could Just Kill a Man by Cypress Hill

It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube

It’s Funky Enough by The D.O.C.

La Raza by Kid Frost

Murder Rap by Above the Law

Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

RADIO X

Been Caught Stealing by Jane’s Addiction

Cult of Personality by Living Colour

Fools Gold by The Stone Roses

Midlife Crisis by Faith No More

Mother by Danzig

Movin’ on Up by Primal Scream

Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode

Plush by Stone Temple Pilots

Pretend We’re Dead by L7

Rusty Cage by Soundgarden

Them Bones by Alice in Chains

Unsung by Helmet

Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses

SF-UR

Break 4 Love by Raze

Can You Feel It? by Mr. Fingers

I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) by Robert Owens

I Need A Rhythm by The 28th Street Crew

Let The Music Use You by Nightwriters

Ma Foom Bey by Cultural Vibe

Make My Body Rock by Jomanda

The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) by Fallout

Move Your Body by Marshall Jefferson

Pacific 202 by 808 State

Promised Land by Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas

Someday by CeCe Rogers

This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) by Maurice

Voodoo Ray by A Guy Called Gerald

Weekend by The Todd Terry Project

Your Love by Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy comes out digitally on November 11 and physical versions of the game will be available on December 6 in Europe and December 7 in the U.S. for $60 on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xboxes.



