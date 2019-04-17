Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Super Nintendo’s Mode 7 tech was impressive as hell in the early 90s, but all that spinning came at the cost of visual fidelity, with the backgrounds on games like Mario Kart and F-Zero looking like pixellated puke. Two decades on, a mod is trying to clean that up.



Made by DerKoun, HD Mode 7 “performs Mode 7 transformations (incl. HDMA) at up to 4 times the horizontal and vertical resolution”. The effects are remarkable.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Look at that! Those spinning maps/backgrounds were a mess, and this mod cleans ‘em right up.

And it’s not just Nintendo games benefiting. Obviously any game using Mode 7 now looks a lot sharper, like Dragon Quest III:

This is magic.

You can download and try it out here. Now if you excuse me, I’ve got to track down a copy of Jurassic Park...