“As an adult, I think players such as yourself have no class, zero sportsmanship, even if you win, you’re still a loser all around,” she tweeted. “I have the utmost respect for all players but you’re the low of the low! No doubt.”

Shortly after this response, Maister deleted his initial tweet that attempted to justify his actions and posted a longer apology. According to Maister, he has tried talking to Syrup since the incident but the kid doesn’t seem interested. He said he should “not have trashed talked him” not only because of Syrup’s young age, but also because the young competitor had “not done anything to me nor did he say anything to me prior, during or after” the match.

“[Syrup] is a great player with a lot of potential in him, he got 9th at a major tonight for a reason. What I said was unacceptable, and I’m sorry,” said Maister.

Kotaku has reached out to Maister and Syrup about the situation.

As for why Maister said what he said, the pro says that while this isn’t an “excuse” he claims to have forgotten how young Syrup is. He finished his statement and apology promising to learn from his mistakes and to “do better in these situations moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Syrup’s mother’s tweet slamming Maister went viral in the Smash community and she received an outpouring of support from other players and fans for her actions. (It no doubt helped that all of this happened the day after Mother’s Day.)

In response to all the well wishes to her son Syrup and support for her tweet, Orchid thanked everyone for their “kind words, support and the Mother’s Day wishes.” She added that she was “truly grateful and touched” by all the support for her son.

