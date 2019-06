Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Slime Rancher, the relaxing game about slimes and also ranching, just received a free DLC expansion. It’s called “Viktor’s Experimental Update,” and it sees you delve into a “virtual re-creation” of Slime Rancher’s setting to root out nefarious glitch slimes. You’re able to make use of a whole host of new gadgets in order to accomplish this.