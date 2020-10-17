Vote 2020 graphic
2020-10-17
the most important election of our lifetimes
Sleepy Samurai

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Sleepy Samurai
Screenshot: Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we check out some gorgeous vistas, some creepy interiors, get some photos from the new Ghost of Tsushima online mode, take a look at some cool spaceships and meet a sleepy samurai warrior.

The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @Emilli96
Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock
Screenshot: Troy Graham (Email
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @BoredAloy
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @lorsteibel
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @BetweenDPixels
Secret World Legends
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @ahmedzafar99
Rage 2
Screenshot: @MechXican
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Screenshot: @lxion_VII
Control
Photo: @Comput_ART
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @BLaevatein_AI

The dude spent 40 hours collecting things and killing enemies, he’s allowed to take a nap.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION