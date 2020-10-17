This week on Snapshots we check out some gorgeous vistas, some creepy interiors, get some photos from the new Ghost of Tsushima online mode, take a look at some cool spaceships and meet a sleepy samurai warrior.



The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @Emilli96

Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock Screenshot : Troy Graham (Email

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @BoredAloy

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @SindyJ_B

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @lorsteibel

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @BetweenDPixels

Secret World Legends Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @ahmedzafar99

Rage 2 Screenshot : @MechXican

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus

Assassin’s Creed Origins Screenshot : @lxion_VII

Control Photo : @Comput_ART

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @BLaevatein_AI

The dude spent 40 hours collecting things and killing enemies, he’s allowed to take a nap.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



