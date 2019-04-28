The robots have already come for our jobs. Now they’re coming for our pastimes.



This is SkyTrek, a mod for Skyrim that is ostensibly a way to automatically travel between two points, but which also basically automates large portions of the game. I am very supportive of the fact its official description specifically mentions it’s at least partly designed to take over while “you eat lunch”.

SkyTrek is a mod that allows you to have a more hands-off experience so that you can enjoy the aesthetic of your game, or immersively have your character behave in an organic way while you eat lunch. It is made primarily for roleplayers, screenarchers and anyone that records gameplay. SkyTrek allows the player character to travel on foot, horse or dragon to either a set or radiant destination of their choice. The radiant system is custom made and can work “out of the box” with any mod added location or world, provided it is correctly keyworded! There is also an automated combat system for use while traveling with optional shouting and class system.

There’s also a “life” toggle, which will turn your player into an AI-controlled NPC, where they just wander around town—on a schedule, of course—at a slow pace.

It’s not perfect, but it works (seemingly much better than the older but similar Lonely Nirn Travel). Here’s a very long video by Nirvana Paradox showing it in action:

If you want to try it out, you can download it here.