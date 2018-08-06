Today on Highlight Reel we have rough sawmills, broken vertebraes, No Man’s Sky moments, Black Ops 4 Beta kills, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- For Honor - Shinobi owned himself - Yeppers McDude
- Overwatch - When you hear a Mei trying to cross the gap on point B Hanamura - Kalopsia
- Far Cry 5 - Friendly Fire - seanconneryisgod
- PUBG - PUBG PLEASE…. - MrScopey
- MGSV:TPP - Might Wanna Put Some Ice On That - Venomous Jelly
- Skyrim - Lumber Mill Physics - JollyTomBombadil
- Call of Duty: WWII - I fall over at the same time as me in a past life - SolumafSpaz
- Fortnite BR - What Happens When You Celebrate Early - ImAlfie
- Fortnite BR - Unluckiest player in Fortnite - flyingfool
- Rainbow Six Siege - I have the same annoying reaction whenever i get a lucky wallbang - zat0pek
- Rainbow Six Siege - dont use shotguns to destroy drones - BigDaddy0790
- COD: BO4 Beta - ヤバいの決めてしまった...plzbo4 #bo4 #PS4share - AryXyq
- COD: BO4 Beta - MY BEST AND ONLY FUCKING CLIP ON THE BO4 BETA, HOLY FUCK No Man’s Sky - I must have hit something on my way to a new system - Bdoggeh
- No Man’s Sky - A No Man’s Sky Freighter Misadventure - James Ryan
- Final Fantasy XV - Let’s Regain Our Focus - RidoKilos
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!