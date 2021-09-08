Gackt’s agency announced that the singer is taking an indefinite break to focus on his recovery after falling seriously ill.



Kyodo News reports that Gackt became seriously ill after returning to Japan from overseas on August 6, feeling sick and fainting.

“His neurological disorder from childhood triggered a temporary life-threatening condition,” wrote his agency (via Mainichi News). For weeks, Gackt’s health worsened, but his condition has since stabilized. During this time, he lost over twenty pounds.



The 48-year-old is suffering from the vocal disorder dysphonia, and his doctors agreed that it would be “impossible” for him to continue vocal work for the time being.



Gackt issued a statement to fans, thanking them for their messages and apologizing for making them worry. “It’s okay,” he wrote. “I’m still alive.”

In his statement, Gackt explained that his illness has been getting worse over time and that he had been going abroad for treatment. “To put it simply,” he wrote, “it is difficult to speak in certain situations because my voice doesn’t come out right.” Because of this disorder, he is focusing all his energy on his recovery.



“I honestly don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Gackt wrote. “But anyway, I’ll do my best to come back soon.” Continuing, he struck an optimistic note, writing how there are no obstacles that cannot be overcome. “I’ll definitely overcome mine.”



“I will definitely be back,” he promised. “I’ll get stronger. I’ll become an even more amazing Gackt.”



Gackt is one of the most famous celebrities in Japan. After making his debut with the band Malice Mizer, he kicked off his solo career in 1999. A regular on Japanese TV, he launched a successful acting career and lent his likeness and voice to the Final Fantasy character Genesis Rhapsodos from Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII.





