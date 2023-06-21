Advertisement
That “AI technician” appears to have been Sagans, aka Carle Sagan, an artist “dreaming with machines” who had reportedly earlier posted about their work on Instagram and called it a “significant milestone as it pioneers the utilisation of AI technology in a production of such magnitude”. They have since, in the wake of fierce criticism of the opening from artists and fans, deleted it.

AI art sucks
Screenshot: Instagram

It doesn’t “[play] with the very themes of the show”, it’s a cheaper and faster way to produce worse results. As Naughty Dog’s David Blatt says in the tweet above, Disney and Method are “using exploitative and morally very questionable AI tools” here, while A24 artist Kenzie Bugg rightly points out that even if you do like the results, “the problem is this multibillion dollar company already infamous for underpaying their VFX workers [is now] finding ways to not pay them at all”.

Meanwhile artist Jeff Simpson, who has previously been at Ubisoft and Square Enix/Eidos, and who himself worked as an artist on Secret Invasion for months, tweeted Secret Invasion intro is AI generated. I’m devastated, I believe AI to be unethical, dangerous and designed solely to eliminate artists careers.”

As we’ve covered previously, the rising popularity of “AI” imagery isn’t just some vague and distant threat to the work of creatives; some video games are already using the technology as well, with equally embarrassing results.