Sims 4 Update Turns Everyone Pregnant And Makes It Hard To Be A Vampire

Earlier this month, The Sims 4 released a new patch ahead of the July 10 release of Enchanted By Nature. As is often the case, this new patch broke some parts of the game. This time around, a lot of people are being marked as pregnant even though they aren’t, and this is having some weird side effects, which have caused a lot of chaos across both console and PC.

Players who are dealing with this bug report that every Sim in their game is marked as pregnant. This makes it impossible to take a pregnancy test, grow older, make a wish on your birthday, or try to “woo-hoo” to make another baby. One player shared a screenshot of a young teen marked as pregnant, something that shouldn’t be possible in the game without mods. Others have reported similar instances of in-game characters being labeled pregnant despite that being impossible.

But some other weirder consequences come about when everyone in your game is with child. For example, if you have a vampire character, you need to feed off other Sims to survive. But you can’t feed off pregnant Sims. This is a problem. As reported by GamesRadar writer Anna Koselke, this pregnancy bug has led to them having to cheat to keep their vampiric Sim alive.

EA seems to be aware of the issue and is investigating it. Over on Discord, an EA rep explained that the team is “actively investigating issues related to Sim pregnancy, including missing pregnancy tests, baby bumps, & interactions.” The rep also asked people to share more info and affected save files over here on the EA forums.

A Sims 4 modder claims that the developers behind the popular life simulator may have accidentally removed a key piece of code that controls and monitors pregnancy in the game. That might explain the weird bug. Hopefully, a future update will fix this issue and not break something else.

