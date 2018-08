Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here is a house so bizarre, so broken in its design and execution that when Sims actually try and live in it the game just can’t cope.



Made by Aussie James Turner, it’s a hellish square of hedges and fences that asks Sims to travel 3700 squares just to “enter”. And once they get there, after a day’s worth of broken pathfinding and graphical seizures, they’re greeted by...a freezing cold swimming pool.

It is our working lives visualised, with the pool the sweet release of death.