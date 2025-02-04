Nearly Every Sims DLC Pack Is On Sale Right Now

The Sims released 25 years ago today. To celebrate this milestone, EA is running a massive sale on most Sims 3 and Sims 4 DLC packs and expansions across both PC and console.

The Sims 4's Free Infant Update Can't Compare To The Growing Together Expansion CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Sims 4's Free Infant Update Can't Compare To The Growing Together Expansion

On February 4, 2000, EA launched the very first Sims game and kicked off one of the most successful video game franchises in history. Since then, EA and developer Maxis have released multiple sequels, spin-offs, and ports in the life simulation series. And, as even a casual Sims fan can explain, EA has also released a massive number of DLC packs for the games. Now many of these packs and expansions are on sale on PC and console to mark a quarter of a century of Sims shenanigans.

Advertisement

On Steam, the EA store, and the Xbox store, you can find all Sims 4 expansions, game packs, and stuff packs on sale. Even the newest expansion, Life & Death, is marked down from $40 to $30. And if you have an EA Play or Game Pass Ultimate membership you can get an additional 10 percent off on top of the sale price, bringing the newest expansion’s cost down to $27. The only thing not on sale currently are the tiny DLC kits for The Sims 4.

Advertisement

All DLC for The Sims 3 is on sale, too. However, this is only for the PC versions of the game available on Steam and the EA launcher. Personally, I prefer The Sims 3 over The Sims 4 only because I don’t have to mess around with the EA Launcher to play it on Steam.

Advertisement

Weirdly, The Sims 3 isn’t on sale and is still $20. The Sims 4, meanwhile, is free to download these days so you can hop right in and start grabbing DLC packs. I’d recommend buying The Sims 4 on the EA App over Steam so you don’t have to mess around with two launchers and linking accounts and all that crap.

Advertisement

Regardless of how you play, it’s a good time to stock up on some Sims DLC. Just don’t wait too long as the sale ends on February 10.

And if you prefer the classics, EA recently released The Sims and The Sims 2 again on Steam and its own EA store, complete with a ton of DLC and some modern quality of life improvements. So if you want to go old school and burn your house down like its 2002 all over again, that’s your best bet.

Advertisement

.

