Sign-Ups Open For The Final Fantasy VII Battle Royale Closed Beta

Three of those last Soldiers. Screenshot : Square Enix

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The Last Soldier is looking for Android device users in the U.S. and Canada to play in the weeklong closed beta test for the game kicking off June 1. Who’s up for killing some generic Final Fantasy characters?

Final Fantasy VII The Last Soldier is a free-to-play mobile battle royale game set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy VII. Players choose a fighting style (Warrior, Sorceror, Monk, and more) and enter the fray, battling for position on an ever-shrinking battlefield, casting spells and shooting guns until they’re the last person standing. You know how battle royale games work by now. You can check out live gameplay of The First Soldier in the game from the replay of the official live stream that aired earlier today from Japan.

Hopeful beta participants have until May 28 to sign up for the beta test through Google Play.