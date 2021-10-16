Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Shuppet!

Shuppet Details

Type: Ghost

Average Height: 2' 00"

Average Weight: 5.1 lbs.

First Added In Generation III

(Sorry about last week! I was very busy with Far Cry 6 and was unable to write up a Here’s Another Pokemon.)



It’s still October and that means more ghosts and creepy Pokemon over here! Are you too scared to read this? Well, I’ll sum it up here so you can skip the rest of this blog: Shuppet is addicted to all the bad vibes and mean feelings you find on a website like Twitter.

Yes, according to Pokedex entries listed on Bulbapedia, the purple ghost-like Shuppet is very much into “bad vibes.” In fact, according to whoever writes all these Pokedex entries, this ghostly creature will hang around the homes of people who have strong feelings of vengeance, jealousy, envy and other negative feelings. If you see a bunch of Shuppets hanging out near someone’s home, stay away. That person probably sucks.

In that way, Shuppet is doing a service for us all. Like the people on Twitter who follow terrible human beings and retweet their worst things, letting you see the bad shit without having to actually follow the creator. Shuppet the drama-addicted ghost isn’t just here to hang out near negative folks, but it actually eats up their bad feelings and thoughts. In fact, some theorize that it could be helpful, removing all the bad feelings stuck inside people.

If someone is really, really mean and negative, multiple Shuppets will literally swarm their home and hang out there all night, devouring all the bad emotions, like me when I’m very hungry and end up at a cheap buffet. It’s said that Trump’s villa in Flordia is covered in about four feet of Shuppets. Just wall-to-wall Shuppets. The dude is proud of it, because he sucks.

Random Facts

Shuppet isn’t the most interesting-looking Pokemon, but I love how much it just looks like a classic ghost. Sometimes less is more and all that.

There is a popular proverb in the Pokemon universe that goes “Shun the house where Shuppet gather in the growing dusk.”

I have a similar proverb for Twitter: “Avoid those who wear the mask of an anime avatar.” It’s served me well for years, let it serve you well too.

Best Comment From (Sort Of...) Last Week

“Would life insurance companies honor spirited away via Drifblim? Asking for a friend.” -MasterMarik

They do, but you have to get a special form that lets you make a supernatural claim, and once you do that you have to register as a preferred customer using the 87-XF document and also provide a few cool pics of the ghost too. A lot of hoops, is what I’m saying.