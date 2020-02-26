Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Shovel Knight Is Getting A Puzzle Spin-Off Called Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Ethan Gach
Filed to:Shovel Knight
Shovel KnightShovel Knight Pocket Dungeonkotakucoreyacht club gamesvine
2.1K
9
Save

We’re getting a new Shovel Knight game that looks like a mashup of The Legend of Zelda and Candy Crush. Sure, alright, sign me up.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon was announced during today’s Yacht Club Game Presents livestream and it looks like a lot. Top-down dungeons? Check. Roguelike elements? Of course. Enemies grouped up like viruses from Doctor Mario? Why not!

The game, a collaboration between Yacht Club and indie developer VINE, will revolve around exploring a dungeon by clearing rooms of enemies that behave like the falling blocks in a block-matching puzzle. Shovel Knight will damage enemies by bumping into them and be able to chain attacks together when similar enemies are all grouped together.

Advertisement

You’ll also apparently be able to play as characters other than Shovel Knight, as well as collect new gear and power ups as you get further in the dungeons. In addition to the story mode, Yacht Club said there will also be a two player versus mode.

No release date or platforms were mentioned.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Samurai Jack Gets Its First Video Game In Over A Decade

Platinum Games Is Finally Publishing Its Own Original Game

The Meaning Of Yakuza's Tattoos

Destiny 2 Is Finally Getting Trials Of Osiris Next Month