The world will get a new Joker film in October. But some folks, including some film critics, have already seen the film and the reviews are surprisingly positive. Maybe this new Joker movie is actually really good?! Or maybe it’s terrible? I don’t know. But regardless, let’s have some fun with this new Clown Prince.
Your challenge this week: Put the new Joker in some video games!
I don’t care which game you put him into or how, but make sure it is the new Joker from the upcoming film, Joker, which is a movie about the Joker.
Here is a free and already cut out Joker for your folks.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.