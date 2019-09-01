The world will get a new Joker film in October. But some folks, including some film critics, have already seen the film and the reviews are surprisingly positive. Maybe this new Joker movie is actually really good?! Or maybe it’s terrible? I don’t know. But regardless, let’s have some fun with this new Clown Prince.



Your challenge this week: Put the new Joker in some video games!

I don’t care which game you put him into or how, but make sure it is the new Joker from the upcoming film, Joker, which is a movie about the Joker.

Advertisement

Here is a free and already cut out Joker for your folks.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!