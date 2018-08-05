World of Warcraft is a game that is absolutely full to the brim with characters who are decent people and then turn very bad. This week saw Sylvanas Windrunner, the leader of the Horde faction, burn down a major in-game location. Or did she?

This week is all about finding new culprits for World of Warcraft’s most heinous acts. We’re really doubling down on WoW’s comically bleak, always-more-edgy brand of narrative development.

Did Gul’dan force the orcs to drink the blood of Mannoroth, or was it really Kratos? Did Tony Hawk destroy Theramore? We know that Deathwing brough the Cataclysm, but what if Spyro was there too? There’s like a decade of bad stuff that’s happened in World of Warcraft, and I think you can probably make them much more interesting.

If all that sounds stressful (of if you don’t know that much about World of Warcraft), never fear. Just come up with someone new who is doing the awful act of burning down a major city / giant tree / symbol of hope. I’ve included a helpful image below:

Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions to feature! Good luck, and the rest of the rules are below: