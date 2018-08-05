World of Warcraft is a game that is absolutely full to the brim with characters who are decent people and then turn very bad. This week saw Sylvanas Windrunner, the leader of the Horde faction, burn down a major in-game location. Or did she?
This week is all about finding new culprits for World of Warcraft’s most heinous acts. We’re really doubling down on WoW’s comically bleak, always-more-edgy brand of narrative development.
Did Gul’dan force the orcs to drink the blood of Mannoroth, or was it really Kratos? Did Tony Hawk destroy Theramore? We know that Deathwing brough the Cataclysm, but what if Spyro was there too? There’s like a decade of bad stuff that’s happened in World of Warcraft, and I think you can probably make them much more interesting.
If all that sounds stressful (of if you don’t know that much about World of Warcraft), never fear. Just come up with someone new who is doing the awful act of burning down a major city / giant tree / symbol of hope. I’ve included a helpful image below:
Next Saturday I will choose a winner and some honorable mentions to feature! Good luck, and the rest of the rules are below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.