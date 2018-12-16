Firewatch is out for the Nintendo Switch next week, and they could have added anything to the game. There could be new secrets in the game! We’re speculating about Firewatch secrets in this week’s ‘Shop Contest.

If you haven’t played Firewatch before, you should know that it is spooky. There’s some mysteries. There are disembodied voices. Those voices are on the radio, sure, but they could be ghosts for all we know. That wind in the trees? Could be a Frankenstein. It could even be the most villainous creature alive, that hellbeast, that monster: Captain Toad.

Anyway, your task this week is to show off some potential secrets in the Switch version of Firewatch. Totally fake secrets, of course, but there have got to be some interesting things in that forest. I mean, come on!

I don’t have a .PNG for you this week, but I do have a page of screenshots that you can harvest for your ‘shopping needs.

Next week I will pick a winner and some honorable mentions from the best secrets this side of some other video game with secrets in it. As always, good luck, and the rest of the rules are below:

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!