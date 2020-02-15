'Shop Contest: Valentine's Day Cards, Winners!

Last weekend, I wasn’t here but you all got the mission to create some gaming themed Valentine’s Day cards. Special thanks to Peter and Narelle for keeping the ‘Shop Contest train going while I was away.



Our winning image this week comes from Buchi Chu who created a cute and funny card, with some fantastic original artwork! Great job!

So, let’s talk about last weekend. I leave for one weekend and the Banned For Life Club™ gets a win. This was a terrible mistake. It won’t happen again. Not on my watch. Anyway, moving on.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.



Wolvan wins the award for “Most Likely To Already Be A Real Card.”

Villings picks up the award for “Best And Only Manhunt Reference.”

CoastersPaul snags the award for “Worst Valentine.”

Epictacosam wins the award for “Cutest Doom Guy.”

Sciteach grabs the award for “Boy! Thank You For Helping Me With My Card.”

DeadlyDeviant receives the award for “Best Wordplay.”

RichardRae1 gets the award for “Most YEE-HAW!”

Mrichston snags the award for “Ooops, Disney Sued Us.”

Neally picks up the award for “Best Paid Shill.”



And finally, Bob The Rock doesn’t win a damn thing. Cute card though.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.