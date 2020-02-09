'Shop Contest: Gaming Valentine's Day Cards

This upcoming Friday is Valentine’s Day and Nintendo released a bunch of Animal Crossing inspired Valentine’s Day cards. I’ve never played Animal Crossing on Valentine’s Day, or any day for that matter, but these cards have me curious what this game is about and how groovy my day will go if I actually received one of these cards. XOXO.



Your challenge this week, should you choose to accept: Design your own cheesy video game Valentine’s Day card using Animal Crossing, or any gaming characters. As always, should you or any of your force be caught, we will disavow any knowledge of your actions. This link will not self-destruct in five seconds. Good luck Kotaku readers!

Here’s the Nintendo tweet with the original images for inspiration.

