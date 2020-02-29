'Shop Contest: Tom Nook On Vacation, Winners!

Vacations! We all want one, but most of us can’t really take one. Animal Crossing’s Tom Nook, on the other hand, has plenty of bells to spend on some rest and relaxation. So I asked you fine folks to create some images of what he did on his long vacation.



Our winning image this week comes from Villings. Just Nook and the boys out at the beach, blasting some rebels.

It’s nice to see so many people still love and remember National Lampoon’s Vacation. I got a bunch that mixed Tom and Chevy Chase. A weird combo, but I liked it.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Mrichston wins the award for “Best Hidden Sonic Mask.”

sciteach picks up the award for “Worst Airbnb experience.”

Barry Wombleton grabs the award for “Best Magic Hand Thing.”

Done With Kinja receives the award for “Best Movie Poster.”

Richardrae1 wins the award for “Worst Pokemon.”

Cecil_banon gets nothing.

50DrunksInaBar nabs the award for “Weirdest Cameo.”

Badonkagronk gets the award for “Most Interesting New Fact We Learned About Nook.”

Neuroplastique grabs the award for “INSERT FAR CRY 3 INSANITY JOKE HERE.”

And finally, Bob The Rock wins nothing. Are you TRYING to get banned again? Is that even possible? I’ll check the rule book tonight and get back to you.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

