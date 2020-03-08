'Shop Contest: Toilet Paper?

The Coronavirus is serious. Wash your hands, avoid other people if you feel sick, cover your mouth when you cough, don’t touch your face and wash your hands some more. As the virus spreads and people stock up on stuff, the strangest item to disappear from shelves and cause actual fights is toilet paper.
Your challenge this week: Give video game characters toilet paper.
Toiler paper? I don’t get it. I mean, I understand wanting to have some extra around the house. We always buy the big packs and have a dozen rolls in a closet at our place. But folks are loading up carts with dozens of those packs. People are fighting in stores over the last packs. I read a story where trucks pull up with toiler paper and have to get security guards to help them into the store because people are staking out shipments and grabbing them.
All this over toilet paper? I don’t get it. BUT if it is important, then I guess video game characters need some TP too. It seems only fair.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
