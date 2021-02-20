'Shop Contest: Thicczilla, Winners

Image : Toho / Netflix / MonoArtan / Nintendo / Kotaku

Godzilla is old news. Last week, Netflix introduced the world to the glorious Thicc zilla. We here at Kotaku de cided to celebrate this big, beautiful boy.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who shows us how Thicc zilla got those mega- thighs. You aren’t born like that. You earn it.

I was going to apologize for not including a pre-cut out Thicc zilla for you all. But then Bob created this terrible thing and I’ve been unable to sleep or eat since. So thanks Bob. This was all a mistake. You ruined Thicc zilla. Are you happy?

Anyway, while I try to figure out how to live, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for "Most Unexcepted Creation."

Sharpeofthe95th picks up the award for "Best Way To Make Me Watch A Musical."

richardrae1 snags the award for "Greatest Mortal Kombat Crossover Character."

mrichston wins the award for "Oddest Godzilla Sequel Yet."

Mortal Dictata grabs the award for "Best Scene From Th e Upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong."

Kaput Noob takes the award for "Biggest Horse."

epictacosam grabs the award for "Best Pokemon Rom Hack."

edregis nabs the award for... wait a minute. *Googles something* Okay, Disney doesn't own Godzilla. Yet.

cecil banon grabs the award for "Thicc zilla's Best Music Video of 2020."

And finally, Badonkagronk gives us the wedding we've all been waiting for. "Best Post Credits Scene of 2021."

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

