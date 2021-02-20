Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Thicczilla, Winners

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Image: Toho / Netflix / MonoArtan / Nintendo / Kotaku

Godzilla is old news. Last week, Netflix introduced the world to the glorious Thicczilla. We here at Kotaku decided to celebrate this big, beautiful boy.

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who shows us how Thicczilla got those mega-thighs. You aren’t born like that. You earn it.

I was going to apologize for not including a pre-cutout Thicczilla for you all. But then Bob created this terrible thing and I’ve been unable to sleep or eat since. So thanks Bob. This was all a mistake. You ruined Thicczilla. Are you happy?

Anyway, while I try to figure out how to live, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “Most Unexcepted Creation.”
Sharpeofthe95th picks up the award for “Best Way To Make Me Watch A Musical.”
Image: See Above
richardrae1 snags the award for “Greatest Mortal Kombat Crossover Character.”
Image: See Above
mrichston wins the award for “Oddest Godzilla Sequel Yet.”
Image: See Above
Mortal Dictata grabs the award for “Best Scene From The Upcoming Godzilla Vs Kong.”
Image: See Above
Kaput Noob takes the award for “Biggest Horse.”
Image: See Above
epictacosam grabs the award for “Best Pokemon Rom Hack.”
Image: See Above
edregis nabs the award for... wait a minute. *Googles something* Okay, Disney doesn’t own Godzilla. Yet.
Image: See Above
cecil banon grabs the award for “Thicczilla’s Best Music Video of 2020.”
Image: See Above
And finally, Badonkagronk gives us the wedding we’ve all been waiting for. “Best Post Credits Scene of 2021.”
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

