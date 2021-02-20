'Shop Contest: Thicczilla, Winners

Godzilla is old news. Last week, Netflix introduced the world to the glorious Thicczilla. We here at Kotaku decided to celebrate this big, beautiful boy.
Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who shows us how Thicczilla got those mega-thighs. You aren’t born like that. You earn it.
I was going to apologize for not including a pre-cutout Thicczilla for you all. But then Bob created this terrible thing and I’ve been unable to sleep or eat since. So thanks Bob. This was all a mistake. You ruined Thicczilla. Are you happy?
Anyway, while I try to figure out how to live, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!
