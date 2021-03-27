'Shop Contest: The Rock Edition, Winners!

It’s almost a week later and we still don’t officially know if the Rock is in Fortnite. But who cares about that? We got awards to give out and a contest to run.
Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who creates something haunting and nightmarish. I can’t stop looking at it. I forgot how long I’ve been here....I just keep looking... and.. wait...Oh no! I need to post the Winners! I’m late!!
Now that I’m free from that evil image’s spell, I can say this: Nice job folks! Every week I wonder what I will get and I’m always (mostly) pleasantly surprised. Also, after looking at all the entries I think we can all agree we need more games starring The Rock.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
And you can check out all our previous winners here!
DISCUSSION
Great work everyone!
Mono I Love that heavy!
See everyone tomorrow