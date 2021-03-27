'Shop Contest: The Rock Edition, Winners!

Image : Square Enix / Kotaku

It’s almost a week later and we still don’t officially know if the Rock is in Fortnite. But who cares about that? We got awards to give out and a contest to run.



Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who creates something haunting and nightmarish. I can’t stop looking at it. I forgot how long I’ve been here....I just keep looking... and.. wait...Oh no! I need to post the Winners! I’m late!!

Image : See Above

Now that I’m free from that evil image’s spell, I can say this: Nice job folks! Every week I wonder what I will get and I’m always (mostly) pleasantly surprised. Also, after looking at all the entries I think we can all agree we need more games starring The Rock.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

AmazingMeow wins the award for “Strongest God of War Character.” Image : See Above

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Oldest Rock!” Image : See Above

Richardrae1 receives the award for “Most Intimidating Subway Guard.” Image : See Above

Barry Wombleton snags the award for “Best ROCK Band.” Image : See Above

Kerning grabs the award for “Wait, shit THIS Is the strongest God of War character.” Image : See Above

Villings nabs the award for “Scariest Fallout 3 Mod.” Image : See Above

LastLivingSoul picks up the award for “Loudest Chef.” Image : See Above

MonoArtan gets the award for “HEAVIEST ROCK.” Get it? Image : See Above

edregis takes the award for “Worst Mistake.” Image : See Above

And finally, cecil banon wins nothing. (And you should get a lot more $$ after breaking open the Rock.) Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

