Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Photoshop ContestContestCatPS5 CatPS5WinnersKotakucore
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!

One cute and futuristic cat caught my attention during the PS5 reveal. So I asked you folks to add this furball to more games, movies and TV shows. Everyone deserves a good, future cat.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who pulls off the rare back-to-back wins! Can they be stopped next week?

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

It was nice to have a bunch of images that just featured a cat. It was a good and much-needed break from the world. You all did great this week! I was surprised by how much variety we got with one cat.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
Save Your Floors From Dirt and Grime With $130 off a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum From Newegg
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!

ATORASU wins the award for “Best Cat Featured In Cats, The Film Based On The Musical, Cats.”

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!

Phobox grabs the award for “Weirdest Star Wars EU Novel.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

Mortal Dictata receives the award for “Best PS5 Launch Game.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

Cecil_Banon is banned and gets nothing.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

Mrichston picks up the award for “Most Expensive Photoshop Image.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

Done With Kinja wins the award for “Best New Disney+ Film!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

MonoArtan is banned and forced to talk to that weird hologram kid for the next full week.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

Barry Wombleton snags the award for “Worst Remake.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

Badonkagronk gets the award for “Best Image Featuring POG Star, Alf.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!
Advertisement

And finally, Richardrae1 wins the award for “Cutest Alien Monster.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Here’s The Deal With The Last Of Us Part 2

Guinness World Records Reinstates Billy Mitchell’s Donkey Kong High Scores

Tips For Playing The Last Of Us Part 2