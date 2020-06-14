Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop Contest
'Shop ContestPhotoshop ContestContestCatPS5 CatPS5
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat

A lot of people are having fun with the PS5 console and how wild it looks. But I think the real star of the PS5 event earlier this week was the cat from the upcoming game Stray. Let’s have fun with this cat!

Advertisement

Your challenge this week: Spread the PS5 cat around.

Add this great cat to other games, movies, TV shows, or anything else. Everyone deserves a cat. I’ve even heard that everyone wants to be a cat. But I can’t confirm that.

Advertisement

Here’s a pre-cut out cat for you to use in your own images.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat
G/O Media may get a commission

Getting Some Sun? Protect Your Eyes in Style With $59 Ray-Ban Shades

Ray-Ban Shades (Various Styles)

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Sunday Comics: ...Somewhere Else

New Divinity: Original Sin II DLC Out Today

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass