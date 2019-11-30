‘Shop Contest: The Poké Ball Guy Winners!

Last week, Zack asked everyone to “spread the horror of Poke Ball guy.” He’ll be back next week, but he graciously asked me to stand in as judge for this weekend’s shop contest. I got to say, it was hard as there’s so many great entries. Most of them made me burst into involuntary laughter. That Poke Ball guy sure gets around.

Our winning image this week was created by Suchamorda who creates a merging of two pop culture icons to form the ultimate Poke Sonic.

As there were so many great selections, I’d suggest revisiting Zack’s original post and seeing all the entries. Here are ten I randomly picked as again, they were all so good.



Cecil_banon gets the awards for “Majora’s Pokeball Mask.”

Bob the Rock “Image Shifter, Demigod of Photoshop, Hero of Man” gets the award for being the ultimate “Image Shifter, Demigod of Photoshop, Hero of Man.”

Pliskiin gets the award for “Most Likely To Give Me Nightmares.”

Villings gets the award for “Happiest Pokedemons.”

Epictacosam gets the award for “Most Motivational Exercise PokeGuru.”

Richardrae1 gets the award for “Most Adorably Deadly Pokebabies.”

wsfrkrf64 gets the award for “Best 7-10 Split.”

Ethan Gach gets the award for “Pure Legend.”



Finally, shieldanviloffener gets the award for “All Is Pokeball.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.