'Shop Contest: The Poké Ball Guy

From the moment I first saw the Poke Ball Guy I knew he was trouble. And I also knew he needed to get his very own ‘Shop Contest. So here we are. He’s out on parole and free to go on new adventures.
Your Challenge This Week: Spread the horror of Poke Ball Guy to various games, movies or TV shows.
Here is a PNG file of the man himself. Use it if you wish or use any other image of him. I leave that up to you. (Fixed his hat. Sorry)
Also, just a heads up! I will be gone next weekend, but your wonderful guest editor will be judging this ‘Shop Contest. They don’t know all the weird rules and in-jokes around here. Just keep that in mind, you weirdos.
Next week someone else will pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.