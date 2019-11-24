'Shop Contest: The Poké Ball Guy

From the moment I first saw the Poke Ball Guy I knew he was trouble. And I also knew he needed to get his very own ‘Shop Contest. So here we are. He’s out on parole and free to go on new adventures.

Your Challenge This Week: Spread the horror of Poke Ball Guy to various games, movies or TV shows.

Here is a PNG file of the man himself. Use it if you wish or use any other image of him. I leave that up to you. (Fixed his hat. Sorry)

Also, just a heads up! I will be gone next weekend, but your wonderful guest editor will be judging this ‘Shop Contest. They don’t know all the weird rules and in-jokes around here. Just keep that in mind, you weirdos.

Next week someone else will pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!