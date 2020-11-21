Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: The Metapod Man, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Photoshop ContestShop ContestContestPhotoshopMetapodPokemonWinnersKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The Metapod Man, Winners!
Image: Kotaku / The Pokemon Company

Last week, I asked you all to create art using a sad-looking man inside the fluffy shell of a Pokemon. Oddly, this isn’t even the strangest thing we’ve done around these parts since I became Weekend Editor.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who sent Metapod Man flying through the air. Hope he landed safely...

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: The Metapod Man, Winners!
Image: See Above
Advertisement

Lot of great entries this week! I was worried, I’ll admit now, that this one might stump folks. But as always, I was proven wrong and you all created some fantastic images.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
undefined
SuperXross4 wins the award for “Best Liar.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Spidercuts picks up the award for “Most Potassium.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
RichardRae1 grabs the award for “Most Stepped On.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Mrichston snags the award for “Strangest Cameo.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Kerning receives the award for “Best Package.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Edregis grabs the award for “Spared No Expense.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Bob The Rock wins.. LOL. JUST KIDDING. Moving on...
Image: See Above
undefined
Cecil_Banon also wins nothing.
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
And finally, MonoArtan ACTUALLY wins something, the award for “Best Classic Image.”
Image: See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

In Case You Missed It, Reagan Was A Scumbag

This Cat Wanted An Xbox Series X

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

The PS5 Is Kind Of Buggy Right Now

DISCUSSION