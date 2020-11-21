'Shop Contest: The Metapod Man, Winners!

Last week, I asked you all to create art using a sad-looking man inside the fluffy shell of a Pokemon. Oddly, this isn’t even the strangest thing we’ve done around these parts since I became Weekend Editor.
Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who sent Metapod Man flying through the air. Hope he landed safely...
Lot of great entries this week! I was worried, I’ll admit now, that this one might stump folks. But as always, I was proven wrong and you all created some fantastic images.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That's it for this week's contest! If your creation didn't win, don't worry!
