'Shop Contest: The Metapod Man, Winners!

Image : Kotaku / The Pokemon Company

Last week, I asked you all to create art using a sad-looking man inside the fluffy shell of a Pokemon. Oddly, this isn’t even the strangest thing we’ve done around these parts since I became Weekend Editor.



Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who sent Metapod Man flying through the air. Hope he landed safely...

Image : See Above

Lot of great entries this week! I was worried, I’ll admit now, that this one might stump folks. But as always, I was proven wrong and you all created some fantastic images.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

SuperXross4 wins the award for "Best Liar."

Spidercuts picks up the award for "Most Potassium."

RichardRae1 grabs the award for "Most Stepped On."

Mrichston snags the award for "Strangest Cameo."

Kerning receives the award for "Best Package."

Edregis grabs the award for "Spared No Expense."

Bob The Rock wins.. LOL. JUST KIDDING. Moving on...

Cecil_Banon also wins nothing.

And finally, MonoArtan ACTUALLY wins something, the award for "Best Classic Image."

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!