The Battlefield V trailer came out this week, and it’s full of customization and the stressful weirdness that players have come to expect from the franchise. But we’ve gotta make this battlefield bigger.

I’ve played a lot of Battlefield 1, and I’m looking forward to whatever the hell happens in this next big, boisterous franchise. I want Battlefield to get weirder, the stranger the better, because it’s already a franchise that allows us to surf on planes and turn a horse into a mobile flamethrower. We might as well lean in at this point.

This week I want you to get things into the Battlefield franchise. As you can see up top, I’ve posed an open question about what a certain mech might do if introduced to a historically accurate World War II battlefield. Could that giant creature find love here? Impossible to know. But it’s worth pondering.

Put weird stuff in the Battlefield games for me. New or old, the game itself doesn’t matter. Just make it weird.

