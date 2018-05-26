A teen boy, a giant key, and all of our lovable Disney favorites make up the basis of the Kingdom Hearts universe. Together, we made it a whole lot bigger.

The Kingdom Hearts games seem full of possibility, and Kingdom Hearts III have promised us a jump into the CGI world of Toy Story as part of our playful romp through all kinds of media properties. However, I want more, and this week’s ‘Shop Contest was all about putting more things into the omnibus universe that is Kingdom Hearts. It is, in a word, good.

billysan dove into another great, and big, universe of media objects to produce this nightmarish Godzilla / Kingdom Hearts for us. It is right on the edge of disturbing, and I honestly think that’s right where an entry in this beloved franchise finds its sweet spot. I’m sad that Sora is having to murder our beloved radioactive lizard friend, but I’m sure Godzilla’s been corrupted by the Heartless or something.

Of course, the honorable mentions this week absolutely destroyed it, and there were more great entries than I could include here so please go check them all out in the original post.

Frank Hackett asks us to imagine what happens when this fantasy game runs smack into a different, more robust kind of fantasy. I’m deeply disturbed by the fact that The Rock is somewhere off-screen ready to kick an ass or two. Hopefully he’s better than Goofy.

cecil_banon asks that we imagine a world in which two teens on a mission have to deal with one another, and we know that’s what teens hate.

sciteach knows exactly what will make me cry.

Drew Stanley created something that looks fun, interesting, and is actually fairly likely in the wide world of integrated media companies. Therefore, it definitely won’t happen.

GummieF demanded that we ask what happens when people who wear strange costumes, live in castles, and appear to exist on some kind of fantasy world of councils and haunted suits of armor encounter the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Done with Kinja put a dog in the Love Bug.

kerning is ready for the cutscene where these dudes shout at each other.

SeaBeastRising takes a truly brutal game and adds a bit of levity to it. Or, you know, at least Goofy saying “Gawrsh, Frank Castle, do ya think that’s justice?!”

TheRyuujinMike shows off the inevitable.

Mrichston puts the keyblade wielder in the Power Armor. Also, Goofy’s looking weird.