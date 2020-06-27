Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!

Summer is finally here. Turn on those fans, jump into a river, or go buy some ice cream. In honor of the hottest time of the year, I asked you folks to show how video game characters are enjoying the summertime.

Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk who shows how handy it is to have four arms while visiting the beach.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
I saw a lot of new names down in the comments last week with some great images too! Always happy to get more people involved with our weekly contests.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!

Grivoc wins the award for “Best Apex Legends Season.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
RevolutionZero picks up the award for “Dumbest Looking Cop.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
Kerning snags the award for “Best Use Of The Censor Fish.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
Teebow Kneeled First gets the award for “Chillest Sidequest.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
Phobox wins the award for “Most Artsy Fartsy.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
Vwtifuljoe receives the award for “Tastiest Ribs.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
RichardRae1 nabs the award for “Best Summer Evening.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
Done With Kinja picks up the award for “Weirdest Live Action Mario Film”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!
And finally, Kara The Whatever wins the award for “Worst Hiding Spot.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

