'Shop Contest: Summer 2020, Winners!

Summer is finally here. Turn on those fans, jump into a river, or go buy some ice cream. In honor of the hottest time of the year, I asked you folks to show how video game characters are enjoying the summertime.

Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk who shows how handy it is to have four arms while visiting the beach.

I saw a lot of new names down in the comments last week with some great images too! Always happy to get more people involved with our weekly contests.



Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Grivoc wins the award for “Best Apex Legends Season.”

RevolutionZero picks up the award for “Dumbest Looking Cop.”

Kerning snags the award for “Best Use Of The Censor Fish.”

Teebow Kneeled First gets the award for “Chillest Sidequest.”

Phobox wins the award for “Most Artsy Fartsy.”

Vwtifuljoe receives the award for “Tastiest Ribs.”

RichardRae1 nabs the award for “Best Summer Evening.”

Done With Kinja picks up the award for “Weirdest Live Action Mario Film”

And finally, Kara The Whatever wins the award for “Worst Hiding Spot.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.