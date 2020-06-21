Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Summer 2020

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Photoshop Contest
Photoshop ContestContestSummerLeonBeachKotakucore
“Magic beach” by pfly is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
“Magic beach” by pfly is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

This weekend marks the official start of summer. Most folks will be stuck inside and most pools are closed, but still, it’s summertime!

Your challenge this week: Let’s have some summer fun with video games!

In the picture above Leon is not wearing a mask, but he is practicing social distancing. So, better than nothing. Feel free to celebrate summer however you want. Pre or post-COVID-19.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions

1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.

2. Go to the bottom of this post

3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop

4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.

5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.

6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

