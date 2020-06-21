'Shop Contest: Summer 2020

This weekend marks the official start of summer. Most folks will be stuck inside and most pools are closed, but still, it’s summertime!



Your challenge this week: Let’s have some summer fun with video games!

In the picture above Leon is not wearing a mask, but he is practicing social distancing. So, better than nothing. Feel free to celebrate summer however you want. Pre or post-COVID-19.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!