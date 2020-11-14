'Shop Contest: Steve Kornacki, Winners!

Z zzzzzzz... Image : edregis / MSNBC / Kotaku

Remember the election? It feels like 21 years ago, but it was actually just 11 days ago. That seems impossible. But ‘tis true! Anyw ay, Steve Kornacki stayed up for way too long during that day and the nights that followed, and to thank him we have added him to a bunch of video games and stuff.



Our PROJECTED winning image this week comes from edregis who finally lets Steve sleep.

Image : edregis

Sadly, the rest of the competition is just too close to call at this moment. Please stay tuned as we update these contests in the future as we get more votes from more districts.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!