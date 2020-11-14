Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Steve Kornacki, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
Photoshop ContestShop ContestContestPhotoshopWinnerssteve kornackisleep2020 electionkotakucore
Save
Zzzzzzzz...
Zzzzzzzz...
Image: edregis / MSNBC / Kotaku

Remember the election? It feels like 21 years ago, but it was actually just 11 days ago. That seems impossible. But ‘tis true! Anyway, Steve Kornacki stayed up for way too long during that day and the nights that followed, and to thank him we have added him to a bunch of video games and stuff.

Advertisement

Our PROJECTED winning image this week comes from edregis who finally lets Steve sleep.

undefined
Image: edregis
Advertisement

Sadly, the rest of the competition is just too close to call at this moment. Please stay tuned as we update these contests in the future as we get more votes from more districts.

undefined
While leads 513aat leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
undefined
While leads Battery Tender Unnecessary leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
undefined
While leads Bow and AeroBeat leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
While leads Kerning leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
undefined
While leads modium leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
While leads Richardrae1 leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
undefined
While leads Yoad’s Neglected Brother leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
While leads RealMFresh leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
While leads Mrichston leads, it’s too close to call.
While leads Mrichston leads, it’s too close to call.
Image: See Above
Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Tips For Playing Demon’s Souls On PS5

All The Big Pokémon Games, Ranked From Worst To Best

Spider-Man Remastered's Terrible-Looking Boat NPCs Now Hide A Fun Easter Egg

Mountain Dew Hot Sauce Is Good (In Small Amounts)

DISCUSSION