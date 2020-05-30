Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Kotaku Shop Contest'Shop contestContestWinnersPhotoshopSharkKotakucore
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!

You thought you were safe just because you weren’t in the ocean? Nope! Sharks are everywhere this week after I asked you folks to spread sharks where they don’t belong.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Badonkagronk who reveals the origins behind the Baby Shark song. I’m not surprised.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

So many different sharks in some very odd places. Special shout out to Done With Kinja who found a nice loophole. You can include Sonic in your images, just do bad things to that bastard. No ban and you even win an award.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!

ConManEd wins the award for “Best DDR Contest.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

Kara gets the award for “RAREest Shark.” Get it..? Whatever.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

Nick Hanover picks up the award for “Most Controversial Shark.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

Neruoplastique snags the award for...whatever the fuck is going on here.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

Chris MC wins the award for “Best Spoiler!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

Tebow Kneeled First receives the award for “Scariest Penis.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

Done With Kinja nabs the award for “Most Satisfying Moment.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

Mrichston gets the award for “Best Lawyer Dead Fish Can Buy.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

MonoArtan wins nothing-but sweet dive, shark!

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Shark, Winners!
Advertisement

And finally, sciteach wins the award for “Weirdest Crossover.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

NSFW Overwatch Cosplay Was The Star Of The Show

Munchlax Hides Food In Its Body Hair And Then Forgets About It

The Best Video Games Starring Sharks

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst