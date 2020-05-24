'Shop Contest: SHARK!

I have been thinking about sharks a lot lately, after playing and reviewing Maneater earlier this week. So let’s have some fun with sharks!



Your challenge this week: Add sharks where they don’t belong!

Going a bit more open-ended this week. As long as your image includes a shark and is funny, it might win a coveted ‘Shop Contest award! You could tell your kids or your grandkids one day that you won an award for Photoshopping a shark into another image. Amazing.

Oh and here is a pre-cut out high-quality shark. This is actually the shark from Maneater. Isn’t she deadly lookin’? But feel free to use any shark you want!

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!