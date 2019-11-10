'Shop Contest: Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary

This week, Sesame Street started its 50th(!) season with a big episode, filled with guest stars and callbacks to old segments and characters. Let’s celebrate the wonderful Sesame Street by bringing these characters into 2019 and into modern video games.



Your challenge this week: Place characters from Sesame Street into video games.

I’ve provided you with some PNG files of various characters from the show. You can use some or all of these, or none of them!

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!