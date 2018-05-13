Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze made the jump from WiiU to Switch this week, and it’s got me thinking about games that should be on that portable console that everyone seems to love. So let’s get those games on there.
The port is always a complicated topic. Why do certain games make it from console to console? How do these companies make these decisions? It is a process shrouded in mystery, and the business choices are probably made as a result of a legendary martial arts tournament held on a mysterious island that can’t be found on any map.
I’m not a fighter, though, so the only way I can get the games I want on the Switch is by putting them there with image editing software.
This week, I want you to port games to the Switch. That could come in the form of showing us how the Joy-Cons might control a Civilization game. It could be people playing Battlefield 1 by flailing their arms in the air. It could be some very good box art. You’re creative, so I’m sure that you’ll figure something great out. Good luck!
The rest of the rules and instructions are below:
How To Upload Images — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 636 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.