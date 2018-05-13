Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze made the jump from WiiU to Switch this week, and it’s got me thinking about games that should be on that portable console that everyone seems to love. So let’s get those games on there.

The port is always a complicated topic. Why do certain games make it from console to console? How do these companies make these decisions? It is a process shrouded in mystery, and the business choices are probably made as a result of a legendary martial arts tournament held on a mysterious island that can’t be found on any map.

I’m not a fighter, though, so the only way I can get the games I want on the Switch is by putting them there with image editing software.

This week, I want you to port games to the Switch. That could come in the form of showing us how the Joy-Cons might control a Civilization game. It could be people playing Battlefield 1 by flailing their arms in the air. It could be some very good box art. You’re creative, so I’m sure that you’ll figure something great out. Good luck!

The rest of the rules and instructions are below: